Lavrov to visit China Monday and Tuesday

World News
2024-04-07 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lavrov to visit China Monday and Tuesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lavrov to visit China Monday and Tuesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will officially visit China on Monday and Tuesday, Moscow's key diplomatic and economic partner, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

The Ministry said in a statement, "On April 8 and 9, Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will officially visit the People's Republic of China, during which talks are scheduled with (his Chinese counterpart) (...) Wang Yi."

AFP

World News

Russia

Sergey Lavrov

China

Visit

LBCI Next
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China
Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-27

Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22

UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-03-21

Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe

LBCI
World News
05:42

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China

LBCI
World News
03:24

Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region

LBCI
World News
02:14

Latin American governments rally in Mexico after embassy raid in Ecuador

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Islamic Resistance mourns its martyr Ahmad Mohammed Salim from Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Maarawi to LBCI: The 2024 budget includes unification of the exchange rate, and the tax brackets have been corrected

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-22

In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20

Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13

Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More