News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lavrov to visit China Monday and Tuesday
World News
2024-04-07 | 03:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lavrov to visit China Monday and Tuesday
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will officially visit China on Monday and Tuesday, Moscow's key diplomatic and economic partner, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.
The Ministry said in a statement, "On April 8 and 9, Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will officially visit the People's Republic of China, during which talks are scheduled with (his Chinese counterpart) (...) Wang Yi."
AFP
World News
Russia
Sergey Lavrov
China
Visit
Next
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China
Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-27
Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny
World News
2024-03-27
Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
0
World News
2024-03-21
Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea
World News
2024-03-21
Houthis offer reassurances to Russia and China regarding navigation in Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:12
Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe
Middle East News
06:12
Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe
0
World News
05:42
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China
World News
05:42
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China
0
World News
03:24
Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region
World News
03:24
Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region
0
World News
02:14
Latin American governments rally in Mexico after embassy raid in Ecuador
World News
02:14
Latin American governments rally in Mexico after embassy raid in Ecuador
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Islamic Resistance mourns its martyr Ahmad Mohammed Salim from Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Islamic Resistance mourns its martyr Ahmad Mohammed Salim from Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Maarawi to LBCI: The 2024 budget includes unification of the exchange rate, and the tax brackets have been corrected
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Maarawi to LBCI: The 2024 budget includes unification of the exchange rate, and the tax brackets have been corrected
0
Sports News
2023-06-22
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
Sports News
2023-06-22
In Berlin, Lebanon's delegation shines at Special Olympics World Games
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:09
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:09
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
2
Middle East News
08:41
Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress
Middle East News
08:41
Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa
7
Middle East News
04:22
Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden
Middle East News
04:22
Two vessels targeted southwest of Yemen's Aden
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:13
Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More