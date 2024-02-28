European nations consider reopening embassies in North Korea post-pandemic shutdowns

World News
2024-02-28 | 03:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
European nations consider reopening embassies in North Korea post-pandemic shutdowns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
European nations consider reopening embassies in North Korea post-pandemic shutdowns

A German delegation visited the North Korean capital of Pyongyang for the first time since its embassy was shuttered during the pandemic, as other European countries prepare for an anticipated return.

A team from the German Federal Foreign Office was currently in Pyongyang on a technical inspection trip, a foreign office spokesperson told Reuters.

"It is inspecting the site of the German embassy over a couple of days," the spokesperson said, noting there was still no decision on reopening the embassy, which was closed in March 2020.

Many embassies closed in Pyongyang because they could not rotate staff or ship supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Already under authoritarian control, North Korea imposed some of the world's strictest pandemic measures, including near-total travel bans and large-scale border walls, and has only recently begun easing international restrictions.

Britain, which closed its embassy and pulled all diplomatic staff from North Korea in May 2020, was also seeking to send a team, a Foreign Office spokesperson told Reuters.

"We are pleased that some diplomats are returning to Pyongyang and welcome DPRK moves to reopen the border," the spokesperson said, using the initials of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We are in discussions with the DPRK government through its Embassy in London about arrangements for a visit soon by a UK technical-diplomatic team."

Britain called on North Korea to allow the international community, including all diplomats and UN agencies and humanitarian NGOs, to enter the country, the spokesperson added.

Peter Semneby, Sweden's special envoy for the Korean
Peninsula told Reuters there was some progress towards the eventual return of Swedish diplomats to Pyongyang but declined to elaborate, citing the sensitivity of the discussions.

"There is some movement, and we hope to reestablish our embassy relatively soon," he said.

Speaking anonymously, one diplomat noted that the shuttered facilities would need to be swept for listening devices, cleared of insects, and repaired after years of closure.

According to NK Pro, a Seoul-based website research that tracks North Korea, as of January 2023, nine countries had functioning embassies in Pyongyang. 

However, only China, Russia, Mongolia, and Cuba have been allowed to rotate staff at their embassies since last year.

Reuters
 

World News

European Nations

North Korea

Embassy

Pandemic

Pyongyang

LBCI Next
Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military
British lawmakers fear for their safety as Gaza tensions flare
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-21

Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

US military service member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

American soldier attempts self-immolation in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:35

German efforts: Hosting peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

LBCI
World News
05:28

Russia to launch an Iranian satellite into space on Thursday

LBCI
World News
05:07

China's special envoy for Ukraine initiates diplomatic shuttle diplomacy

LBCI
World News
04:06

Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:42

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More