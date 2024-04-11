Italy plans to invite African and South American countries to June G7 summit

2024-04-11 | 09:10
Italy plans to invite African and South American countries to June G7 summit
Italy plans to invite African and South American countries to June G7 summit

Italy is planning to invite numerous South American and African countries including Argentina, Egypt, and Tunisia to the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit it will host in mid-June, a source close to the matter said.

The leaders' summit will take place in Borgo Egnazia, a resort in the southeastern Puglia region on June 13-15.

Algeria and Kenya among other states that will get an invitation, along with representatives of the African Union, according to the source. 

Brazil, India, and South Africa are also planned participants as members of the G20 forum.

Reuters

