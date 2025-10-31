Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee

Information obtained by LBCI indicated that President Joseph Aoun stated Israel has crossed all red lines by targeting civilians and civilian sites, once again violating the ceasefire.



According to the report, this escalation prompted the president to instruct the Lebanese Army to respond to any Israeli incursions and to call for the activation of the ceasefire mechanism’s work, particularly regarding Israel’s notifications about alleged Hezbollah rearmament south of the Litani River.



Under the ceasefire agreement, such information should be relayed to the Lebanese Army through the committee to ensure appropriate action is taken.