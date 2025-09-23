NATO warns Russia 'escalatory' air violations 'must stop'

World News
23-09-2025 | 06:50
High views
NATO warns Russia 'escalatory' air violations 'must stop'
NATO warns Russia 'escalatory' air violations 'must stop'

NATO on Tuesday warned Russia to stop an "escalatory" pattern of airspace violations along its eastern flank, after the alliance held urgent talks over last week's jet incursion over Estonia.

"Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives. They must stop," NATO's 32 member states said in a statement.

AFP

World News

NATO

Russia

Air

Violations

