News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
31-10-2025 | 10:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said Friday that the president’s stance was a “responsible one” in giving the army orders to confront the Israeli incursion, adding that “this position sets an important precedent.”
Qassem also addressed Lebanon’s political partners, saying, “When you support your fellow citizens in another region, you are in fact supporting Lebanon itself.”
Hezbollah’s leader said the government bears the primary responsibility for defending national sovereignty, “which can only be achieved by expelling the Israeli enemy, liberating the land, rebuilding the country, and freeing detainees.”
He also stressed that “those who claim to uphold the Taif Agreement cannot selectively apply parts of it while ignoring others.”
Qassem added that “whenever a U.S. envoy visits Lebanon or an American official makes a statement, Israeli attacks significantly escalate.”
He also urged the Lebanese government to include on its agenda a plan to support the Lebanese army so it can confront Israeli aggression.
Qassem concluded his statement by affirming that “intimidation will not change our stance, and we will not accept surrender or forced commitments.”
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Naim Qassem
Israel
Next
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-09-24
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:49
Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
13:49
Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
11:41
Spanish Army Chief reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability during visit to Baabda
Lebanon News
11:41
Spanish Army Chief reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability during visit to Baabda
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
0
World News
12:06
Americans facing hunger as government shutdown enters second month
World News
12:06
Americans facing hunger as government shutdown enters second month
0
World News
12:35
US says not considering strikes on Venezuela
World News
12:35
US says not considering strikes on Venezuela
0
Lebanon News
11:41
Spanish Army Chief reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability during visit to Baabda
Lebanon News
11:41
Spanish Army Chief reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability during visit to Baabda
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
2
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
10:25
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
09:45
Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
09:45
Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh
5
Lebanon News
09:28
Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee
Lebanon News
09:28
Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee
6
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
7
Lebanon Economy
04:31
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise
Lebanon Economy
04:31
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise
8
Lebanon News
04:53
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
Lebanon News
04:53
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More