Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression

Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said Friday that the president’s stance was a “responsible one” in giving the army orders to confront the Israeli incursion, adding that “this position sets an important precedent.”



Qassem also addressed Lebanon’s political partners, saying, “When you support your fellow citizens in another region, you are in fact supporting Lebanon itself.”



Hezbollah’s leader said the government bears the primary responsibility for defending national sovereignty, “which can only be achieved by expelling the Israeli enemy, liberating the land, rebuilding the country, and freeing detainees.”



He also stressed that “those who claim to uphold the Taif Agreement cannot selectively apply parts of it while ignoring others.”



Qassem added that “whenever a U.S. envoy visits Lebanon or an American official makes a statement, Israeli attacks significantly escalate.”



He also urged the Lebanese government to include on its agenda a plan to support the Lebanese army so it can confront Israeli aggression.



Qassem concluded his statement by affirming that “intimidation will not change our stance, and we will not accept surrender or forced commitments.”