Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

World News
31-10-2025 | 12:17
High views
Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks
Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States and Canada will not restart trade talks, a week after he called off negotiations over an advertisement aired by the Canadian province of Ontario.

