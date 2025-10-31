News
Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
31-10-2025 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh
A drone strike targeted the industrial city of Nabatieh on Friday, local sources said.
A second Israeli strike hit the same area, killing one person.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Drone
Strike
Nabatieh
