Blinken urges countries, including China, to encourage Iran against escalation towards Israel

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, called on countries including China and Saudi Arabia to urge Iran against 'escalation' towards Israel, amid Tehran's threat to retaliate against the bombing of its consulate in Damascus, an attack blamed on Israel.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Thursday that Blinken is engaging with his Chinese, Turkish, and Saudi counterparts, as well as European ministers, ''to clarify that escalation is not in anyone's interest and that countries should encourage Iran against escalation."



AFP