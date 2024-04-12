Ethiopia faces tough devaluation decision to secure IMF bailout

2024-04-12
Ethiopia faces tough devaluation decision to secure IMF bailout
Ethiopia faces tough devaluation decision to secure IMF bailout

Ethiopia may have to decide on big currency devaluation sooner rather than later to secure a rescue loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which left the country last week without reaching a much-needed deal with authorities.

East Africa's most populous country, already struggling with high inflation, became the third African state in as many years to default on its debt in December.

Ethiopia hasn't received any IMF funds since 2020 and its last lending arrangement with the fund went off track in 2021. The federal government and a rebellious regional authority signed a deal in late 2022 to end a two-year civil war.

The IMF, which said progress was made during its latest visit, has not said that currency reform is necessary for its support. But the Fund usually favors flexible, market-determined exchange rates. Ethiopia has requested $3.5 billion of support from the IMF, sources told Reuters last year.



Reuters

