Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China

World News
2024-04-13 | 02:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday called for "rebalancing" trade relations between Europe and China ahead of the German leader's visit to Beijing.

Officials in Macron's office said that the European leaders discussed in a video call the impact of the war in Ukraine on European security.

Scholz is heading to China at the end of this weekend for a sensitive three-day visit at a time when the West is tightening its rhetoric towards Beijing, whether regarding its trade practices or its proximity to Moscow.

Macron and Scholz also emphasized in their call the need to "boost European competitiveness."

Macron's office stated that the leaders reiterated their "steadfast and long-term support for Ukraine" and "discussed European initiatives to provide military support to Ukraine."

Macron and Scholz will meet face-to-face at a joint French-German summit on May 28th in Meseberg near Berlin, coinciding with a state visit to Germany by the French president.

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Germany

Olaf Scholz

Trade

Relations

Europe

China

Beijing

LBCI Next
US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea
China willing to enhance North Korean ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-01

China to import more from France amid European autos probe

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Germany-China call: Discussing tension between Israel and Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Beijing asserts 'legality' of South China Sea activities post US-Philippines-Japan summit

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

US limits trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice reveals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:49

Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan

LBCI
World News
02:42

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang

LBCI
World News
02:29

US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
01:40

China willing to enhance North Korean ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
00:24

Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More