Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday called for "rebalancing" trade relations between Europe and China ahead of the German leader's visit to Beijing.



Officials in Macron's office said that the European leaders discussed in a video call the impact of the war in Ukraine on European security.



Scholz is heading to China at the end of this weekend for a sensitive three-day visit at a time when the West is tightening its rhetoric towards Beijing, whether regarding its trade practices or its proximity to Moscow.



Macron and Scholz also emphasized in their call the need to "boost European competitiveness."



Macron's office stated that the leaders reiterated their "steadfast and long-term support for Ukraine" and "discussed European initiatives to provide military support to Ukraine."



Macron and Scholz will meet face-to-face at a joint French-German summit on May 28th in Meseberg near Berlin, coinciding with a state visit to Germany by the French president.



AFP