US to announce additional $100 million in aid to respond to Sudan conflict

The United States on Sunday will announce an additional $100 million in aid to respond to the conflict in Sudan, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as Washington seeks to spur international response ahead of Monday's anniversary of the war.



US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power in the statement said the additional funding, first reported by Reuters, would go toward emergency food assistance, nutrition support and other life-saving aid.



Power is also set to call on the warring parties to stop hindering humanitarian access and participate in 'good faith negotiations to reach a ceasefire' in order to prevent famine and further suffering, according to the statement.



"A year ago tomorrow, the people of Sudan awoke to a nightmare," Power said.



"The warring sides turned bustling neighborhoods into battle zones, killing thousands, leaving bodies in the streets, and trapping civilians in their homes without adequate food, water, and medicines."



Reuters