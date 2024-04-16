British PM Sunak tells Netanyahu: Escalation in the Middle East in no one's interest

World News
2024-04-16 | 14:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
British PM Sunak tells Netanyahu: Escalation in the Middle East in no one&#39;s interest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
British PM Sunak tells Netanyahu: Escalation in the Middle East in no one's interest

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Tuesday that escalation in the Middle East was in no one's interest after Britain helped Israel repel a direct aerial attack by Iran on Saturday.

"(Sunak) stressed that significant escalation was in no one's interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail," Sunak's office said in a readout of the call.

Sunak told parliament on Monday that the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialised nations were working on a package of coordinated measures against Iran following the retaliatory missile and drone attack on Israel.

Italy, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, said it was open to new sanctions for people engaged against Israel.

"The Prime Minister (Sunak) said Iran had badly miscalculated and was increasingly isolated on the global stage, with the G7 coordinating a diplomatic response," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

UK

Rishi Sunak

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Middle East

Iran

LBCI Next
Abdollahian confirms to Chinese counterpart Iran's desire for calmness after striking Israel
Chinese President tells Germany's Scholz cooperation not a 'risk' amid EU trade tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15

Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure

LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

UK dismisses Iran assertion it gave warning before attacking Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Borrell says Middle East on cliff edge, urges Iran-Israel de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
16:05

No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:04

Qatar Embassy responds to Congressman Hoyer's 'threat' to 'reevaluate' US-Qatar relationship

LBCI
World News
13:47

EU begins work on expanding sanctions on Iran, says official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

LBCI
World News
11:30

Commander: EU's Red Sea naval mission not affected by Iran attack on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-01

Presidential developments: Quintet Committee's patient approach and internal dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Iranian attack: Israel finalizes response plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Dubai due to weather conditions - statement

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

Prince Harry appeals the British Home Office's decision to lift his personal protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israeli army confirms killing Hezbollah leader in strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

Israeli army detects missile launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More