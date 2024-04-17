China calls on US counterpart to enhance 'trust' between two countries

Beijing announced Wednesday that Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun urged his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, to enhance "trust" between the two countries during the first bilateral defense talks at this level in about 18 months.



The Chinese Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Dong told Austin that "China and the United States should... regard peace as the most precious, stability as the most important, and trust as the basis for dealings."



The Chinese minister added that the two countries should "gradually build mutual trust."



He also emphasized to his American counterpart that "the military sector is fundamental to achieving stability in the development of bilateral relations and preventing major crises."



Dong pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden are "determined to achieve stability and improve bilateral relations."



However, the Chinese Defense Minister reiterated his country's position regarding Taiwan, the island with a population of 23 million, which China insists is an integral part of its territory.



In this regard, the Chinese minister said that "the Taiwan issue is at the core of China's fundamental interests, and China's fundamental interests must not be compromised."



In a veiled criticism of Washington, the main military supporter of Taipei, Dong said that the Chinese military "will never stand idly by in the face of separatist activities calling for Taiwan independence and external collusion and support."



As for Beijing, Taiwan is a Chinese province that has yet to be reunified with the rest of Chinese territory since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.



The Chinese Defense Minister also called on the United States to respect his country's demands in the South China Sea.



Beijing asserts sovereignty over a large part of the islands and coral reefs in this vast maritime area, where tensions have escalated in recent months between China and the Philippines.



Reuters