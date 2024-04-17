US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday

2024-04-17 | 11:57
US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday
US House of Representatives Speaker says Ukraine, Israel aid bills to be filed Wednesday

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday the text of four bills providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific would be filed "soon today," with a fourth with "other measures to confront Russia, China and Iran" posted later in the day.

He said the House Rules committee also would be posting text on a separate border security bill and vote on final passage to be on Saturday evening.

Reuters
 

World News

US

Mike Johnson

Assistance

Ukraine

Israel

Russia

China

Iran

