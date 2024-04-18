Two individuals suspected of being Russian spies arrested in Germany

World News
2024-04-18 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two individuals suspected of being Russian spies arrested in Germany
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two individuals suspected of being Russian spies arrested in Germany

Two German-Russian citizens were arrested in Bavaria on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning sabotage operations to undermine military support for Ukraine, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors clarified that the two men were apprehended in the city of Bayreuth on Wednesday. They are accused of scouting potential targets for attacks, "including facilities belonging to US forces" stationed in Germany.

AFP
 

World News

Germany

Russia

Bavaria

Sabotage

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come
Ukraine downs all drones used in overnight Russian attack: Air force
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:00

Ukraine downs all drones used in overnight Russian attack: Air force

LBCI
World News
2024-04-13

Russian army chief says armored assaults ramp up pressure on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Ukraine: Russian drones damage energy infrastructure in south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:49

Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come

LBCI
World News
03:00

Ukraine downs all drones used in overnight Russian attack: Air force

LBCI
World News
02:12

UAE, Costa Rica sign trade deal: UAE president

LBCI
World News
02:03

Prince William's back to public duties following wife Kate's cancer revelation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04

Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12

Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-25

MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese

LBCI
Middle East News
01:29

UAE still grappling for third day after record-breaking storm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hezbollah launches rockets and drones at Israeli military facility in Arab al-Aramshe

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:18

Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Frangieh stands firm: Hezbollah support and the quest for military unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More