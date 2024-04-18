News
Two individuals suspected of being Russian spies arrested in Germany
World News
2024-04-18 | 03:17
Two individuals suspected of being Russian spies arrested in Germany
Two German-Russian citizens were arrested in Bavaria on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning sabotage operations to undermine military support for Ukraine, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.
Prosecutors clarified that the two men were apprehended in the city of Bayreuth on Wednesday. They are accused of scouting potential targets for attacks, "including facilities belonging to US forces" stationed in Germany.
AFP
World News
Germany
Russia
Bavaria
Sabotage
Ukraine
