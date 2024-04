'Jihadists' have likely been holding more than 110 civilians for six days in central Mali, as local sources told Agence France-Presse on Monday.

These civilians were on board three buses that were intercepted on April 16 by 'jihadists' who forced the buses to take their passengers to a forest between the towns of Bandiagara and Bankass in central Mali, according to associations in the area calling for their release and a member of the municipal council.

AFP