Once again, journalists fall victim to Israeli airstrikes. Al-Mayadeen channel mourned correspondent Farah Omar and photographer Rabih Maamari as a result of Israeli targeting in southern Lebanon.



A Lebanese citizen, Hussein Akil, who was with the media team, also lost his life.



The images clearly show the presence of the camera and journalistic equipment as they were engaged in their journalistic work.



Al-Mayadeen aired the final message from colleague Farah Omar on its screen before the Israeli targeting: