MP Sethrida Geagea: We will grant confidence to the new government as it is not subject to a blocking third

Lebanese Forces MP Sethrida Geagea announced that her party would grant a vote of confidence to the newly formed government, citing its structure as a key factor in their decision.



"We will give our confidence to this government because it is not subject to a blocking third," Geagea stated during the parliamentary session on the ministerial statement.



She also noted the Lebanese Forces' efforts and support for the new government: "We provided all the facilities to form the government, and we were the first to propose forming a government of specialists."