Judge tells Trump lawyer in hush money trial he is 'losing all credibility'

2024-04-23 | 12:19
High views
2min
Judge tells Trump lawyer in hush money trial he is 'losing all credibility'

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial on Tuesday warned that Trump's lawyer was "losing all credibility" in his arguments that the former president should not be punished for violating a gag order in the case.

Justice Juan Merchan said he would not immediately rule on prosecutors' request to fine Trump $10,000 for violating the order, which prevents him from criticizing witnesses and others involved in the case.

At a hearing, Merchan told Trump defense lawyer Todd Blanche that he had neither case law nor evidence to support his argument that Trump was not intimidating witnesses but responding to political attacks.

"You've presented nothing," Merchan said. "I've asked you eight or nine times, show me the exact post he was responding to. You've not even been able to do that once."

"I have to tell you right now, you're losing all credibility with the court," the judge added.

After the session, Trump repeated his claim that the gag order violated his constitutional free speech rights.

"This is a kangaroo court and the judge should recuse himself!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The judge's gag order prevents Trump from publicly criticizing witnesses, court officials and their relatives.


Reuters
 

Judge

Donald Trump

Lawyer

Money

Trial

Credibility

