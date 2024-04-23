Blinken may visit Saudi Arabia as Biden Administration pursues 'mega-deal' for Saudi-Israel normalization: Axios

World News
2024-04-23 | 13:20
High views
Blinken may visit Saudi Arabia as Biden Administration pursues 'mega-deal' for Saudi-Israel normalization: Axios
Blinken may visit Saudi Arabia as Biden Administration pursues 'mega-deal' for Saudi-Israel normalization: Axios

On Tuesday, Axios reported, citing US and Arab officials, that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken might travel to Saudi Arabia over the weekend following his trip to China.

According to the sources, Secretary Blinken is expected to partake in a special meeting of the World Economic Forum, which is taking place in Riyadh.

According to Axios, he is also expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other leaders from the region.

"The Biden administration continues to work toward a potential mega-deal that could pave the way for Saudi normalization with Israel, but most US officials who work on the issue view it as a pipe dream," said the website.
 

