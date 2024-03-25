US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work

2024-03-25
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work
US hits Russian fintech operators for sanctions evasion work

The US Treasury on Monday said it imposed sanctions on Russian financial services and technology firms and individuals for developing or offering services in virtual assets aimed at evading US sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 13 entities and two individuals in the latest round of Russian sanctions targeting Russia's core financial infrastructure to block its use of the international financial system to further its Ukraine war aims. Five of the entities were designated for being owned or controlled by persons already sanctioned OFAC.

Reuters
 

World News

US

Treasury

Sanctions

Russia

Ukraine

OFAC

