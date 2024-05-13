Putin prepares for 'long' war with the West after reshuffle: AFP

World News
2024-05-13 | 13:21
High views
Putin prepares for &#39;long&#39; war with the West after reshuffle: AFP
Putin prepares for 'long' war with the West after reshuffle: AFP

Kyiv's new security council chief Oleksandr Lytvynenko said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a "long" war with the West following a surprise cabinet reshuffle that saw Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu sacked.

Lytvynenko told AFP, "This suggests that Putin is planning a war for a long period of time ahead, and a war not only with Ukraine, but with the West as a whole -- a war with NATO."

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Kyiv

Oleksandr Lytvynenko

Vladimir Putin

War

Ukraine

