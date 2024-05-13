Putin prepares for 'long' war with the West after reshuffle: AFP

Kyiv's new security council chief Oleksandr Lytvynenko said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a "long" war with the West following a surprise cabinet reshuffle that saw Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu sacked.



Lytvynenko told AFP, "This suggests that Putin is planning a war for a long period of time ahead, and a war not only with Ukraine, but with the West as a whole -- a war with NATO."



AFP