News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat
World News
20-11-2025 | 02:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday that Kyiv and Europe needed to be involved in any Ukraine peace plan, as the U.S. pushes a new proposal that appears to repeat Russia's demands.
"For any plan to work, it needs Ukrainians and Europeans on board," Kallas told reporters in Brussels.
"We have to understand that in this war, there is one aggressor and one victim. So we haven't heard of any concessions on the Russian side."
AFP
World News
EU
Kaja Kallas
Kyiv
Europe
Ukraine
Russia
United States
Chinese woman who faked nationality to become Philippines mayor jailed for trafficking
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
0
World News
2025-09-03
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
World News
2025-09-03
Xi, Putin, Kim meeting 'direct challenge' to international system: EU top diplomat
0
World News
2025-10-09
EU says Gaza peace plan deal a 'significant breakthrough'
World News
2025-10-09
EU says Gaza peace plan deal a 'significant breakthrough'
0
World News
2025-09-01
Kyiv urges China to pursue peace in Ukraine during Putin's visit
World News
2025-09-01
Kyiv urges China to pursue peace in Ukraine during Putin's visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:24
Chinese woman who faked nationality to become Philippines mayor jailed for trafficking
World News
02:24
Chinese woman who faked nationality to become Philippines mayor jailed for trafficking
0
World News
01:32
Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace
World News
01:32
Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace
0
World News
01:12
Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release
World News
01:12
Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release
0
World News
14:47
US peace proposal requires Ukraine to cede land, cut army size: AFP
World News
14:47
US peace proposal requires Ukraine to cede land, cut army size: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Beirut waste-sorting facility rebuilt after Beirut Port explosion, remains unused amid dispute
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Lebanon announces school closures for Independence Day on November 22 and 24
0
Middle East News
04:31
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Middle East News
04:31
Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
3
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
6
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
Lebanon News
09:10
Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
8
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More