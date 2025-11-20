Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat

20-11-2025
Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday that Kyiv and Europe needed to be involved in any Ukraine peace plan, as the U.S. pushes a new proposal that appears to repeat Russia's demands.

"For any plan to work, it needs Ukrainians and Europeans on board," Kallas told reporters in Brussels.

"We have to understand that in this war, there is one aggressor and one victim. So we haven't heard of any concessions on the Russian side."

World News

EU

Kaja Kallas

Kyiv

Europe

Ukraine

Russia

United States

