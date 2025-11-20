Ukraine says received 1,000 bodies from Russia

20-11-2025 | 05:59
Ukraine says received 1,000 bodies from Russia
Ukraine says received 1,000 bodies from Russia

Ukraine said Thursday it had received from Russia the remains of 1,000 people that Moscow said were killed Ukrainian soldiers, in the latest repatriation -- a rare area of cooperation between the warring sides.

"Today, repatriation measures took place. 1000 bodies, claimed by the Russian side to belong to Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine," Kyiv's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on social media.

