Russia shoots down 16 missiles and 31 drones launched by Ukraine
World News
2024-05-13 | 01:00
Russia shoots down 16 missiles and 31 drones launched by Ukraine
The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday that air defense systems had destroyed 16 missiles and 31 drones launched by Ukraine on Russian territory overnight.
The ministry wrote on Telegram that 12 guided missiles were destroyed over Belgorod on the border with Ukraine.
It added that four guided missiles and seven drones were also destroyed over the Crimean Peninsula, and eight drones over Kursk, while four drones were intercepted over the Lipyetsk region."
Reuters
