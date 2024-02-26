News
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
World News
2024-02-26 | 02:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
Russia launched 14 attack drones and a barrage of missiles at Ukraine overnight, with air defense systems destroying nine drones as well as three guided missiles over the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Ukraine's air force said on Monday.
Russia also launched two S-300 missiles from anti-aircraft missile systems and one air-to-surface Kh-31P missile, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. It was not clear what happened to the missiles and drones that were not downed.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
War
Missiles
Drones
