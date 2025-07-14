Russian military chief inspects forces fighting in eastern Ukraine

14-07-2025 | 06:54
Russian military chief inspects forces fighting in eastern Ukraine
Russian military chief inspects forces fighting in eastern Ukraine

The chief of Russia's general staff, Valery Gerasimov, has inspected the "Centre" group of Russian forces which is fighting in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry said on Monday.

Pokrovsk, which Russia refers to by its Soviet-era name of Krasnoarmeisk, is one of the focal points of Russian military action in the drive to secure control over all of the Donetsk region.

The defense ministry said the commanders of Russian units updated Gerasimov on battlefield developments.

It posted a video on its Telegram channel, showing Gerasimov boarding, flying, and disembarking a military helicopter and then meeting the officers in military fatigues.

Reuters

