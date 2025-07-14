EU trade chief plans talks with US counterparts Monday

World News
14-07-2025 | 03:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU trade chief plans talks with US counterparts Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU trade chief plans talks with US counterparts Monday

The EU's trade chief said he planned to speak with his U.S. counterparts on Monday, as Brussels scrambles to head off a new threat of 30 percent tariffs by President Donald Trump.

"I intend to speak with my U.S. counterparts again later today, as I cannot imagine, walking away without genuine effort," trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said ahead of a meeting of EU ministers, adding he "felt" that, despite Trump's threat, Washington was ready to "continue the negotiations."
 
AFP

World News

United States

EU

Donald Trump

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits offshore eastern Indonesia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-04

EU trade chief says US talks 'advancing in the right direction'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-03

EU chief says Brussels 'ready' for US trade deal as negotiators to meet

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US

LBCI
World News
2025-04-17

Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:07

Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips

LBCI
World News
02:19

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits offshore eastern Indonesia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:31

Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:23

Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06

Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster

LBCI
World News
2025-07-09

Earthquakes in Guatemala leave two dead

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for the sixth straight day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talks advance in Azerbaijan: Israel and Syria prepare for next diplomatic step with draft deal in hand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?

LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Lebanese Army denies claims of militant infiltration and troop withdrawal in Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talks advance in Azerbaijan: Israel and Syria prepare for next diplomatic step with draft deal in hand

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

MP Ibrahim Moussawi slams US envoy's remarks, calls for official response

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Lebanese Army helicopters return from firefighting mission in Syria's Latakia countryside

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More