News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU trade chief plans talks with US counterparts Monday
World News
14-07-2025 | 03:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU trade chief plans talks with US counterparts Monday
The EU's trade chief said he planned to speak with his U.S. counterparts on Monday, as Brussels scrambles to head off a new threat of 30 percent tariffs by President Donald Trump.
"I intend to speak with my U.S. counterparts again later today, as I cannot imagine, walking away without genuine effort," trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said ahead of a meeting of EU ministers, adding he "felt" that, despite Trump's threat, Washington was ready to "continue the negotiations."
AFP
World News
United States
EU
Donald Trump
Tariffs
Next
Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits offshore eastern Indonesia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-04
EU trade chief says US talks 'advancing in the right direction'
World News
2025-06-04
EU trade chief says US talks 'advancing in the right direction'
0
World News
2025-07-03
EU chief says Brussels 'ready' for US trade deal as negotiators to meet
World News
2025-07-03
EU chief says Brussels 'ready' for US trade deal as negotiators to meet
0
World News
2025-05-08
EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US
World News
2025-05-08
EU chief says 'fully committed' to reaching tariff deal with US
0
World News
2025-04-17
Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'
World News
2025-04-17
Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:07
Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips
World News
04:07
Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips
0
World News
02:19
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits offshore eastern Indonesia
World News
02:19
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits offshore eastern Indonesia
0
Variety and Tech
01:31
Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time
Variety and Tech
01:31
Bitcoin tops $120,000 for the first time
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:23
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:23
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster
0
World News
2025-07-09
Earthquakes in Guatemala leave two dead
World News
2025-07-09
Earthquakes in Guatemala leave two dead
0
World News
2025-05-09
Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for the sixth straight day
World News
2025-05-09
Drone strikes hit Port Sudan for the sixth straight day
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talks advance in Azerbaijan: Israel and Syria prepare for next diplomatic step with draft deal in hand
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talks advance in Azerbaijan: Israel and Syria prepare for next diplomatic step with draft deal in hand
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?
2
Middle East News
01:08
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Middle East News
01:08
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
3
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese Army denies claims of militant infiltration and troop withdrawal in Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese Army denies claims of militant infiltration and troop withdrawal in Bekaa
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talks advance in Azerbaijan: Israel and Syria prepare for next diplomatic step with draft deal in hand
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Talks advance in Azerbaijan: Israel and Syria prepare for next diplomatic step with draft deal in hand
6
Lebanon News
09:29
MP Ibrahim Moussawi slams US envoy's remarks, calls for official response
Lebanon News
09:29
MP Ibrahim Moussawi slams US envoy's remarks, calls for official response
7
Middle East News
01:26
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
Middle East News
01:26
More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says
8
Lebanon News
08:09
Lebanese Army helicopters return from firefighting mission in Syria's Latakia countryside
Lebanon News
08:09
Lebanese Army helicopters return from firefighting mission in Syria's Latakia countryside
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More