EU trade chief plans talks with US counterparts Monday

The EU's trade chief said he planned to speak with his U.S. counterparts on Monday, as Brussels scrambles to head off a new threat of 30 percent tariffs by President Donald Trump.



"I intend to speak with my U.S. counterparts again later today, as I cannot imagine, walking away without genuine effort," trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said ahead of a meeting of EU ministers, adding he "felt" that, despite Trump's threat, Washington was ready to "continue the negotiations."

AFP