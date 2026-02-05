US, Russia close in on deal to extend New START nuclear arms treaty, Axios reports

World News
05-02-2026 | 08:13
High views
US, Russia close in on deal to extend New START nuclear arms treaty, Axios reports
US, Russia close in on deal to extend New START nuclear arms treaty, Axios reports

The United States and Russia are closing in on a deal to observe the New START nuclear arms control treaty beyond its expiration on Thursday, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the talks.

The , which set limits on each side's missiles, launchers and strategic warheads, is the last in a series of nuclear agreements dating back more than half a century to the Cold War.

Axios said that negotiations had been taking place over the past 24 hours in Abu Dhabi, but an agreement had not been reached, citing an additional source.

The report added that it was unclear if the agreement to observe the treaty's terms for an additional period of time, possibly six months, would be enshrined in any formal way.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

