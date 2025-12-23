Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday fired back at Donald Trump, who has ordered U.S. naval forces to blockade the South American country's oil wealth, saying the U.S. president would be "better off" focusing on domestic issues rather than threatening Caracas.



"President Trump would be better off in his country and in the world. He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country's affairs," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on public television.



AFP



