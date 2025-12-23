News
Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela
World News
23-12-2025 | 00:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday fired back at Donald Trump, who has ordered U.S. naval forces to blockade the South American country's oil wealth, saying the U.S. president would be "better off" focusing on domestic issues rather than threatening Caracas.
"President Trump would be better off in his country and in the world. He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country's affairs," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on public television.
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
United States
Donald Trump
South America
Caracas
