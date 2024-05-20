EU's chief Borrell offers condolences on death of Iranian President

2024-05-20 | 06:33
EU&#39;s chief Borrell offers condolences on death of Iranian President
0min
EU's chief Borrell offers condolences on death of Iranian President

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, offered his condolences on Monday on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and other Iranian officials in a helicopter crash.

He said in a statement, "The European Union offers condolences to the families of all the victims and to the grieving Iranian citizens."

Reuters

