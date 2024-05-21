News
Kremlin says it is very curious that US appears ready to sanction the ICC
World News
2024-05-21 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kremlin says it is very curious that US appears ready to sanction the ICC
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was very curious that the United States appeared ready to use sanctions against the International Criminal Court whose prosecutor requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense chief and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes.
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement issued after more than seven months of war in Gaza that he had reasonable grounds to believe the five men "bear criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
US President Joe Biden called the legal step "outrageous", while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it could jeopardize negotiations on a hostage deal and ceasefire.
Some US lawmakers called for the United States to impose sanctions on the court. In 2020, the United States imposed sanctions an ICC prosecutor.
"In general, the situation is more than curious in terms of the US attitude and willingness to use sanctions methods even against the ICC," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
In March last year, the ICC issued warrants for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.
Russia says the warrant against Putin is a meaningless attempt by the West to soil Russia's reputation and denies war crimes in Ukraine. Ukraine says Russia committed war crimes. Russia says the West has ignored Ukraine's crimes, a charge denied by Kyiv.
Reuters
World News
Kremlin
US
Sanction
ICC
Russia
Netanyahu
