Yemen government says attacked Sanaa airport to keep Iranian plane from landing

Yemen's internationally recognized government said it struck Sanaa's airport on Monday following a dispute over an Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation, in an attack the rebel group had initially attributed to Saudi Arabia.



"The terrorist Houthi militias -- backed by the Iranian regime -- prevented Yemeni national aircraft from landing at the airport in the capital, Sana'a, while insisting on allowing an Iranian plane to violate Yemeni territory; consequently, the airport runway was targeted," the Yemeni defense ministry said.





AFP