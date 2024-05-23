News
Putin issues decree in response to possibility of US seizing Russian assets
World News
2024-05-23 | 08:41
Putin issues decree in response to possibility of US seizing Russian assets
A decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday indicates that Russia will identify American assets, including securities, that could be used to compensate for any damages it may incur if the United States seizes Russian assets.
The decree allows the relevant Russian government committee responsible for selling foreign assets to identify related properties and stipulates that compensation decisions will be made by the courts.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Assets
Decree
United States
Damages
