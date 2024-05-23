UN calls on all parties to avoid escalation regarding maneuvers around Taiwan

The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called on all parties to "refrain from actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region" amid Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan.



Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, "Regarding China, I can tell you that we are, of course, closely monitoring developments in the Taiwan Strait. We urge the concerned parties to refrain from actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region."



AFP