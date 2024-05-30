Macron to host Biden on a state visit to France on June 8

French President Emmanuel Macron will host his American counterpart Joe Biden on June 8 in Paris during "the first state visit to France," the Élysée announced on Thursday.



This visit will be preceded by ceremonies "commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings" during World War II, on June 6 in Normandy, which President Biden and his wife Jill Biden will attend.



The White House also announced in a statement that Biden will be in France from June 5 to 9.



AFP