China confirms that its attendance at peace conference in Switzerland on Ukraine will be 'difficult'

World News
2024-05-31 | 03:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China confirms that its attendance at peace conference in Switzerland on Ukraine will be &#39;difficult&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China confirms that its attendance at peace conference in Switzerland on Ukraine will be 'difficult'

China confirmed on Friday that its attendance at the peace conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland in June will be "difficult."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "The arrangement of this meeting still does not meet China's requirements and the aspirations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate."

AFP

World News

China

Peace Conference

Ukraine

War

International Community

LBCI Next
US, China defense chiefs discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, and Gaza at Asia security summit
China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:19

China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say

LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

Lavrov: China may be preparing for a peace conference involving Russia and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

China announces talks in the Middle East regarding war in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-01

The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:25

Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia

LBCI
World News
04:34

Zelenskyy requests more weapons for Ukraine from Stockholm

LBCI
World News
04:25

US, China defense chiefs discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, and Gaza at Asia security summit

LBCI
World News
02:50

China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes

LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

Taiwan considers Chinese military drills a 'blatant provocation' to world order

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More