Zelenskyy to participate in 50th G7 Summit in Italy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the upcoming G7 summit scheduled for June in Italy, either online or in person, according to his spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov.



Nykyforov told Ukrainian television, "I cannot confirm or deny the president's in-person participation at the G7 summit, but in any case, he will be participating either online or in person."



The use of benefits from frozen Russian assets to provide new assistance to Ukraine will be among the main discussion points on the summit's agenda, which will be held in southern Italy from June 13 to June 15.



In recent days, Zelenskyy has made several foreign visits to secure support ahead of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for June 15 and 16 in Switzerland, to which Russia has not been invited.



Zelenskyy visited several European capitals and also traveled to Singapore and the Philippines.



