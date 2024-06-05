Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza

A former engineer at Meta Platforms accused the company of bias in its handling of content related to the Gaza war, claiming in a lawsuit that he was fired for trying to rectify errors that led to the blocking of Palestinian posts on Instagram.



Ferras Hamad, a Palestinian-American engineer who had been a member of Meta's machine learning team since 2021, filed a lawsuit against the social media giant in a California court, alleging discrimination and unlawful termination, among other violations, due to his dismissal in February.



Reuters