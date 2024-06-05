News
Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza
World News
2024-06-05 | 00:41
Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza
A former engineer at Meta Platforms accused the company of bias in its handling of content related to the Gaza war, claiming in a lawsuit that he was fired for trying to rectify errors that led to the blocking of Palestinian posts on Instagram.
Ferras Hamad, a Palestinian-American engineer who had been a member of Meta's machine learning team since 2021, filed a lawsuit against the social media giant in a California court, alleging discrimination and unlawful termination, among other violations, due to his dismissal in February.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Meta
Employee
Court
Content
Gaza
Next
Britain begins trading banknotes bearing image of King Charles
Slovenia officially recognizes independent Palestinian state
Previous
