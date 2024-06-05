China accuses Blinken of inciting 'ideological confrontation' after his statements on Tiananmen

On Wednesday, China accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of provoking "ideological confrontation" after his supportive statements regarding the Tiananmen Square protesters who were killed by the Chinese army in 1989.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ma Zhaoxu, said in a routine press conference, "We urge the US side to stop inciting ideological confrontation and interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights."



AFP