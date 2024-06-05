China accuses Blinken of inciting 'ideological confrontation' after his statements on Tiananmen

World News
2024-06-05 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China accuses Blinken of inciting &#39;ideological confrontation&#39; after his statements on Tiananmen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China accuses Blinken of inciting 'ideological confrontation' after his statements on Tiananmen

On Wednesday, China accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of provoking "ideological confrontation" after his supportive statements regarding the Tiananmen Square protesters who were killed by the Chinese army in 1989.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ma Zhaoxu, said in a routine press conference, "We urge the US side to stop inciting ideological confrontation and interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights."

AFP

World News

China

Tiananmen Square

US

US Secretary of State

LBCI Next
Russia jails US-Russian citizen for 3.5 years for 'rehabilitating Nazism'
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

China emphasizes the need to recognize all efforts in Russia-Ukraine peace initiatives

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

US, China defense chiefs discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, and Gaza at Asia security summit

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:13

UN warns of food insecurity in Gaza, Haiti, Mali, and Sudan

LBCI
World News
08:05

Russia jails US-Russian citizen for 3.5 years for 'rehabilitating Nazism'

LBCI
World News
01:12

Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy

LBCI
World News
01:04

US House of Representatives passes bill calling for sanctions on ICC over Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Gaza Health Ministry reports: 36,586 deaths, 83,074 injuries since October 7

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

France sends envoy to Putin inauguration as Berlin boycotts

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israeli Army Chief of Staff says: We are close to making a decision on launching attack on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More