Putin condemns 'complete elimination of civilian population' in Gaza

2024-06-05 | 16:00
Putin condemns 'complete elimination of civilian population' in Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday condemned the "complete elimination of the civilian population" in Gaza, where Israel has been waging war against Hamas for nine months following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on the southern part of Israel on October 7.

During a dialogue with delegates from foreign news agencies, including AFP, Putin said, "What is currently happening in Gaza in response to the terrorist attack on Israel does not resemble a war at all. It is akin to the complete elimination of the civilian population."

