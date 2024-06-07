News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN agency: Sudan could soon have 10 million internally displaced people
World News
2024-06-07 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN agency: Sudan could soon have 10 million internally displaced people
The number of people internally displaced in Sudan due to conflict could soon exceed 10 million, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday, in the world's largest displacement crisis.
Fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum in April 2023 and quickly spread across the country, reigniting ethnic bloodshed in the western Darfur region and forcing millions to flee.
"How much suffering and loss of life must the people of Sudan endure before the world takes notice? Isn't 10 million internally displaced enough to compel urgent global action?" said Mohamed Refaat, Sudan Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
"Every one of those 10 million displaced life represents a profound human tragedy that demands urgent attention."
The IOM recorded 9.9 million people internally displaced across Sudan this week. Prior to the war, there were already 2.8 million internally displaced people, according to the IOM.
In total, about 12 million people have been forced to flee their homes, with more than 2 million crossing into neighbouring countries, including Egypt and Chad.
Refaat said that more than half of the internally displaced people in Sudan were woman, and a quarter of them children under five.
He said aid agencies were struggling to keep up with the rising needs.
"Funding shortfalls are impeding efforts to provide adequate shelter, food, and medical assistance," Refaat said.
"Serious concerns are mounting about the long-term impact of displacement on Sudan's social and economic fabric."
UN agencies have warned that Sudan was at "imminent risk of famine," with around 18 million people acutely hungry, including 3.6 million children who are acutely malnourished.
Reuters
World News
Sudan
Displaced
War
United Nations
International Organization For Migration
Next
UN: Civilian death toll in Ukraine reaches highest level in a year
Biden meets Zelenskyy in Paris, pledges support for Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-05
UN warns of food insecurity in Gaza, Haiti, Mali, and Sudan
World News
2024-06-05
UN warns of food insecurity in Gaza, Haiti, Mali, and Sudan
0
World News
2024-05-29
Blinken discusses need to end war in Sudan with top general
World News
2024-05-29
Blinken discusses need to end war in Sudan with top general
0
World News
2024-05-17
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of escalating violence in Al Fashir, Sudan
World News
2024-05-17
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of escalating violence in Al Fashir, Sudan
0
World News
2024-04-30
US urges UAE, others to stop support for Sudan's warring parties
World News
2024-04-30
US urges UAE, others to stop support for Sudan's warring parties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:17
Zelenskiy welcomes French promises of Mirage 2000 warplanes to help fight Russia
World News
09:17
Zelenskiy welcomes French promises of Mirage 2000 warplanes to help fight Russia
0
World News
08:54
Attacks leave Sudanese refugees stranded in Ethiopian forest
World News
08:54
Attacks leave Sudanese refugees stranded in Ethiopian forest
0
World News
08:25
Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine
World News
08:25
Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine
0
World News
07:56
UN: Civilian death toll in Ukraine reaches highest level in a year
World News
07:56
UN: Civilian death toll in Ukraine reaches highest level in a year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-21
Palestine Red Crescent reveals rising death toll of Israeli operation in Tulkarem
Middle East News
2024-03-21
Palestine Red Crescent reveals rising death toll of Israeli operation in Tulkarem
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Erdogan calls on Palestinians to "unite" after meeting with Haniyeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Erdogan calls on Palestinians to "unite" after meeting with Haniyeh
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Revolutionary Guard Intelligence warns Iranians against any pro-Israeli posts
0
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Turkey sends 32 rescue workers to help search for President Raisi's helicopter
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Turkey sends 32 rescue workers to help search for President Raisi's helicopter
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
3
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
4
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
00:55
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
00:55
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:58
No reply yet from Hamas on ceasefire deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:58
No reply yet from Hamas on ceasefire deal, Qatari Foreign Ministry says
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More