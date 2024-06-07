News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-06-07 | 08:25
Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday the seizure of the village of Paraskoviivka in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have made advances against the Ukrainian army.
The Defense Ministry said, "During the past week, units of the Southern Group improved their positions along the front line and liberated the town of Paraskoviivka."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Control
Donetsk
War
Next
Attacks leave Sudanese refugees stranded in Ethiopian forest
UN: Civilian death toll in Ukraine reaches highest level in a year
Previous
