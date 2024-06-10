News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics
World News
2024-06-10 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics
Political upheaval in France won't affect preparations for the Olympic Summer Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Monday after President Emmanuel Macron shocked France with his call for new parliamentary elections.
Macron called the snap election after the far-right National trounced his own party in Sunday's European Parliament vote. Two voting rounds will be held on June 30th and July 7th, the latter coming less than three weeks before the Olympics begin.
"France is used to holding elections, they will do it one more time, there will be a new government and everyone will support the Olympics ", Bach said during a Paris 2024 run-up event in Paris, adding that French political leaders were united in their support of the Games.
"I have no indication whatsoever that this unity will break now only a couple of days before the Games open," he said.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a socialist, said she was "having a hard time understanding" why Macron chose to throw the country into political uncertainty so close to the Games, calling the move "one more coup" by the president.
Reuters
World News
Sports News
IOC
President
Political
Turmoil
France
Paris
Olympics
Next
Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour
Pakistan PM congratulates India's Modi on taking oath as prime minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-27
Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France
World News
2024-04-27
Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France
0
World News
2024-04-04
French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics
World News
2024-04-04
French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:53
Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village
World News
06:53
Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village
0
World News
06:32
Germany's AfD says excludes top candidate from party's EU delegation
World News
06:32
Germany's AfD says excludes top candidate from party's EU delegation
0
World News
06:25
Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe
World News
06:25
Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe
0
World News
06:11
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman
World News
06:11
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08
Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
5
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
6
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
8
Middle East News
09:04
Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea
Middle East News
09:04
Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More