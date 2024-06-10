IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics

2024-06-10 | 05:29
IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics
IOC President: Political turmoil in France will not affect Paris Olympics

Political upheaval in France won't affect preparations for the Olympic Summer Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Monday after President Emmanuel Macron shocked France with his call for new parliamentary elections.

Macron called the snap election after the far-right National trounced his own party in Sunday's European Parliament vote. Two voting rounds will be held on June 30th and July 7th, the latter coming less than three weeks before the Olympics begin.

"France is used to holding elections, they will do it one more time, there will be a new government and everyone will support the Olympics ", Bach said during a Paris 2024 run-up event in Paris, adding that French political leaders were united in their support of the Games.

"I have no indication whatsoever that this unity will break now only a couple of days before the Games open," he said.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a socialist, said she was "having a hard time understanding" why Macron chose to throw the country into political uncertainty so close to the Games, calling the move "one more coup" by the president.



Reuters
 

World News

Sports News

IOC

President

Political

Turmoil

France

Paris

Olympics

Blinken arrives in Cairo at start of Mideast tour
Pakistan PM congratulates India's Modi on taking oath as prime minister
