Russia's new cooperation pact with Iran suspended

World News
2024-06-11 | 00:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s new cooperation pact with Iran suspended
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia's new cooperation pact with Iran suspended

A new agreement between Moscow and Tehran on comprehensive cooperation has been temporarily suspended due to problems that Iranian partners are facing, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday citing a Russian foreign ministry official.

"This is a strategic decision of the leadership of the two countries," RIA cited Zamir Kabulov, the foreign ministry official as saying. "The process ... has stopped due to problems that our Iranian partners have."

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian side.

Russia and Iran have developed close ties in recent years, pushing against what they see as pernicious US foreign policy in an effort to establish what they say would be a fairer multipolar world order.

Work on a new major agreement between Moscow and Tehran was announced in September 2022 during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the late President of the Islamic Republic Ebrahim Raisi.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Iran

Cooperation

Pact

Vladimir Putin

Ebrahim Raisi

LBCI Next
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border
Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-18

G7 finance leaders vow cooperation on Iran sanctions, frozen Russian assets

LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

IAEA Board passes resolution against Iran on cooperation

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Chinese Foreign Ministry: We will continue fruitful cooperation with Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:42

Russia and Belarus start second stage of tactical nuclear drills

LBCI
World News
01:14

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border

LBCI
World News
00:23

Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria

LBCI
World News
00:02

University of California's academics end pro-Palestinian strike under court order

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Smotrich: Requesting an end to the war means demanding that Israel disappear from existence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

LBCI
World News
04:19

Ukrainian official denies Russian troops take border village in northeast

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Houthis consider Raisi's death 'a loss for the entire Islamic nation'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
01:05

Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

LBCI
Sports News
12:36

Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
10:45

UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Opposition MPs remain open to consultations amid presidential vacuum, statement affirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More