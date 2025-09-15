S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'

South Sudan's opposition called Monday for a mobilization of its supporters to carry out regime change in response to plans to put their leader on trial for treason and crimes against humanity."The current regime... is a setup of dictatorship, peace spoilers and state capture that is holding power illegally and by violence, and as such the SPLM/SPLA-IO (opposition party) shall work to effect in the Republic of South Sudan a regime change," said the party in a statement signed by acting chairman Oyet Nathaniel Pierino and shared on X by its press secretary."The SPLM/SPLA-IO hereby calls upon all its supporters, members in the political and military wings, the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan to report for National Service in defence of the citizens and the country and use all means available to regain the country and sovereignty," the statement added.AFP