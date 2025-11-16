Ukraine agrees on gas imports from Greece: Zelensky

Ukraine will receive gas imports from Greece to help cover its winter needs, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, pledging to secure nearly 2 billion euros to offset Russian attacks on domestic output.



"Today, we have already prepared an agreement with Greece on gas for Ukraine, which will be another gas supply route to secure imports for the winter as much as possible," he said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.



"We already have agreements in place for financing gas imports – and we will cover nearly 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) needed for gas imports to compensate for the losses in Ukrainian production caused by Russian strikes."



Zelensky's statement came ahead of his expected visit to Greece on Sunday, from where he is to travel to France and Spain.





Reuters