Russia and Belarus start second stage of tactical nuclear drills
World News
2024-06-11 | 02:42
Russia and Belarus start second stage of tactical nuclear drills
Russian and Belarusian troops have started the second stage of tactical nuclear drills in Russia, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry said the drills were aimed at ensuring that the two countries' military personnel and equipment were ready to protect their sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"During the exercise, issues of joint training of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons will be worked out," the defense ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last month ordered his military to practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons after what Moscow said were threats from France, Britain, and the United States.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Belarus
Nuclear
Drills
Weapons
