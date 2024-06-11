UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen

World News
2024-06-11
UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen
UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen

The UN rights chief on Tuesday demanded that Yemen's Houthi rebels "immediately and unconditionally" release detained UN staff and other aid workers, flatly rejecting allegations that they were part of a spy network.

After the Houthis on Monday said the people they arrested last week were part of an American-Israeli spy network, Volker Turk on Tuesday issued a statement saying: "I categorically reject the outrageous allegations against our staff, and am deeply worried about the conditions in which they are being held."

AFP
 

World News

UN

Yemen

Houthi

Aid

